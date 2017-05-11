Banbury man robbed of phone and footwear

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man robbed of several personal belongings in Banbury.

Between 6.30am and 6.45am a man in his twenties was walking down a side road that leads from Horsefair Road, opposite the pedestrian crossing in front of the Church House Pub, adjacent to St. Mary’s Church.

As he drew level with the side road adjacent to the church he was approached by a man who pushed the victim into the side road and demanded he gave him his phone.

The victim gave the man his phone. The offender then demanded the victim’s shoes, high Vis jacket and the jacket over this.

During the incident the victim’s black iPhone 7 in a black case was stolen, along with the several items of the victim’s clothing and his black Dunlop safety boots.

The attacker then left the scene. He is believed to have been seen in a dark purple Honda with a pink child’s seat in the front, driver’s side.

The offender is described as a black man, in his late twenties and around 6ft 4ins. He had short black hair and was wearing a light weight black zip up jacket, black chino trousers and black shoes.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Nicholas Widdison from Bicester Police Station, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and we are appealing for the public’s help in order to locate this offender.

“As part of the investigation, we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170129091.”

The victim was not injured during the robbery.