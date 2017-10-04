Banbury man charged with two counts of murder

A Banbury man has been charged with two counts of murder this evening (Wednesday, October 4) over the deaths of two men.

Raymond Morgan was arrested on Sunday after two men were found dead in a property on Newland Road and has now been charged with their murders.

Police tape on Newland Road after a suspected double murder. Photo: SWNS NNL-170210-120053001

The 52-year-old of Newland Road, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Banbury Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday).

The bodies were formally named as Adrian Fannon and Mark Pawley earlier today and a post-mortem examination deemed they had both died of multiple stab wounds.

