Banbury man charged over attempted shop robbery

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery in Banbury.

Shaun Carlisle, 53, of Longelandes Way, Banbury, was arrested and charged with attempted robbery and threaten a person with blade/sharply pointed article in a public place on Wednesday (September 27) .

The charge is in connection to an incident at a shop on Warwick Road, Banbury at around 4.40pm last Monday.

Carlisle appeared at Banbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody, to next appear at Oxford Crown Court on October 27.