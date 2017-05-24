Banbury man charged after assault in Grimsbury

A man has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article with intent following an incident in Banbury.

Umar Faroq, aged 19, of Fergusson Road, Banbury, was charged on Friday, May 5. He has been remanded to appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 2.

The charge is in connection with an incident in Waterloo Drive, Banbury, on Thursday, May 4, in which a man was assaulted.

He was taken to hospital with facial injuries but has since been discharged.

A 19-year-old man from Brackley was arrested on Friday, May 5, in connection with the same incident. He was released under investigation.