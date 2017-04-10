Banbury man arrested for rape

A Banbury man is being held in custody after a woman was raped yesterday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 9 at a property in Horse Fair when the woman, in her thirties, was raped inside a property.

Detectives investigating the incident would like to appeal to a group of people who spoke to the victim, when she was sitting in Horse Fair, between 1am and 1.30am Sunday morning.

They would also like to speak to a man who was walking with victim between the same timeframe in Horse Fair in the direction of Warwick Road.

The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.

A 35-year-old man from Banbury remains in custody.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170103119’ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.