Arrest after car driven at police officer in Brackley

A man was arrested after a car was driven at a police officer in Brackley with the force appealing for witnesses.

Northamptonshire Police officers were called to a report of a possible drink driver in Lark Rise at 8.40pm on Thursday (November 9).

A blue Renault Scenic was driven at the attending police officer, causing him to jump out of the way before the car rammed a police car.

The alleged offender was an Asian man, aged in his 30s, of medium build, with short dark hair and beard.

A man was arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.