‘Armed robber steals cash’ from Banbury shop

A robber armed with a knife stole cash from a shop in Banbury yesterday (Monday, October 23), according to police who have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

A man walked up to the till at Martin McColl’s Newsagents in Orchard Way at about 5pm and demanded money while holding a knife which was about four to five inches long, police said.

Police want to speak to this man in relation to an armed robbery at a Banbury shop on Monday, October 23. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-171024-103652001

The woman cashier handed over a quantity of cash before the offender left the store in an unknown direction.

The cashier did not sustain any injuries during the robbery.

Investigating officer PC Rosie Sabin said: “I want to speak to the man in these CCTV images as I believe he may have vital information about the incident.

“If you know who he is or have any other information about the robbery please contact police as soon as you can.

“The easiest way to get in touch is by calling 101 and quoting the investigation reference number which is 43170315422.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”