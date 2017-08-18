Appeal following Chipping Norton sexual assault on a teenager

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following a sexual assault and an assault in Chipping Norton.

At around 9.45pm on Saturday, August 5, the 15-year-old victim was sat on the steps outside Sainsbury’s in Chipping Norton’s Market Place.

She was approached by a loud group of four or five drunk men who had walked from the traffic lights towards Sainsbury’s.

One of the men approached the victim and kneed her in the back. A second offender then sexually assaulted the victim by touching her inappropriately over her clothes.

The first offender is described as a white man aged in his forties. He is tall with a medium build and short greying hair. He was wearing a black zipped up jacket and dark blue jeans with black shoes.

During the incident he was speaking on an old Nokia handset phone.

The second offender is a white man in his forties with a medium build and grey hair. He was wearing a plain black top and denim jeans with white trainers.

He was carrying a light army green bomber jacket over his shoulders.

All of the other men in the group were also white and aged in their forties. One of the men had a large build with a goatee beard.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Zoe Shuttleworth, based at Bicester police station, said: “We are conducting a detailed investigation in order to find these offenders.

“I would appeal to anyone who believes they have any information about the incident, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, to please contact police immediately.

“The easiest way to get in touch is by calling 101 or visiting your nearest police station and quoting the reference number for this investigation which is 43170232167.”

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.