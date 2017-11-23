Anger as numerous cars damaged by vandals in Banbury town centre

Numerous cars have been damaged by vandals around People’s Park in Banbury with one victim left with a £700 bill to fix a smashed wing mirror.

Eleven cars on Bath Road and Park Road were keyed overnight last Saturday, November 18, with police appealing for information.

And Andrew Hardcastle found the wing mirror of his Volvo smashed on Friday morning after leaving it in Horsefair car park on North Bar.

The partner at Hancocks Solicitors believes it is part of a wider issue and was furious at having to foot a large bill for a mindless act of vandalism.

“It seems there has been a lot of criminal damage done to vehicles in Banbury town centre,” he said.

“It’s not just me but given we are talking about the best part of £700 in my case, we are talking about a significant amount of money.

“It’s totally unnecessary the extent of the damage as some four-letter-word has kicked my wing mirror in.”

Unfortunately all the CCTV cameras in the area were facing in the wrong direction, so the solicitor is left to pay the bill.

A police spokesman said: “Between 10pm on Saturday, November 21, 2017, and 7am on Sunday, November 22, 2017, there have been 11 cars on Bath Road in Banbury which have suffered criminal damage.

“Police are making house to house and CCTV enquires. Investigations are still ongoing at this time. If you have seen or heard anything please call 101 quoting crime number 43170344256.”

The Banbury police team tweeted saying the cars were keyed, while PCSO Jordan Conlan wrote in an email: “There has been criminal damage to vehicles in the Banbury area.

“If you have seen anything or know any information that will help us please call 101.”