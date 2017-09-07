‘£1m worth of cocaine’ found in car at Banbury M40 junction

‘Almost £1m worth of cocaine’ was found in a car at the Banbury junction of the M40 on Tuesday (September 5).

Ten kilograms of cocaine, worth almost £1m, was found in a car which was stopped by officers at junction 11 of the motorway, police said.

John Brayley was charged with one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs – cocaine – on the same day.

The 35-year-old man, of Hollington Way, Shirley, Solihull, was remanded in custody and appeared at Banbury Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

He was further remanded and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on October 6.