Councillor puts on pressure over Banburyshire potholes

The state of Oxfordshire’s roads is declining rapidly, a Banbury-based county councillor has warned.

Ruscote representative Cllr Mark Cherry is proposing a motion to the next full meeting of Oxfordshire County Council in a bid to get pressure put on central government to fund a road refurbishment programme.

“Enough is enough,” said Mr Cherry.

“So much of my time as a councillor is spent reporting pot holes and waiting for them to be repaired, when the reality is that everyone’s hands are tied, mine, the county council technical team’s, and the county council itself, because of government budget cuts.

“At the moment I have requests out for patch repairs and ‘micro asphalt surfacing’ to Caernarvon Way, Woodgreen Avenue, Orchard Way, Drayton Road, Trinity Close and Cromwell Road.

“Some of this work will be done later this year but other roads will have to wait their turn in the council’s 2018 repair programme.

“One estimate I’ve seen says that fixing potholes in Oxfordshire could cost £165 million and £20 million a year to maintain.

“But the highways budget is only £20 million a year to start with, which means we are barely managing, in fact we’re actually managing a rapid decline in the quality of our roads.

“My motion to full council on September 12 mandates the council leader to demand extra funding from central government, and I am hoping for cross-party support.”

