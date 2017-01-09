Could you be there when somebody needs to talk?

Banbury and District Samaritans are holding an information evening from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesday January 17, for anyone interested in finding out more about what they do.

The Samaritans’ next training session for new volunteers begins in March.

Director Davina Birkbeck said: “A lot of people need us. That’s why our volunteers are always around to give space and time to anyone who is struggling to cope.

“We are looking for people to join us to help us to be there for others.

“Our next training programme starts in March, so now is the perfect time to come along to an informal information session to find out more.

For more information, email banbury@samaritans.org or call 07473 581379.