Could Chacombe keep its bus service at least for short term?

Changes to a bus service which was due to be redirected to no longer pass through a village may have had a stay of execution.

The 500 Banbury to Brackley service passes through Chacombe, but from June 25, changes to the route would have meant the village was axed from the service.

The changes would have also meant the Pavillons Way estate in Brackley would also be dropped.

A meeting was held in Chacombe last week which attracted 140 residents and representatives from Stagecoach, which runs the 500, were there to hear residents’ concerns.

A meeting was then held between Stagecoach and Rebecca Breese, Northants County councillor for the Middleton Cheney ward on Friday.

Following that meeting, councillor Breese has told Chacombe Parish Council the service through Chacombe may have been saved in the short term, but details are still being finalised.

It is hoped a trial scheme may run for six months with a timetable yet to be decided.

A Stagecoach spokeswoman said discussions were still ongoing.

Parish council vice-chairman, Richard Bee, said the latest development looked promising. He said: “It is good news, at least they have listened to what people in the village have said, but it’s not final.”

He added people in the village now needed to make sure they used the service and to make sure the number of people using the bus from Chacombe was recorded correctly.

He said the parish council expected to see a timetable sometime this week.