Convoy of tinsel tractors spread festive cheer

Festively decorated tractors took to the local roads on Wednesday December 21, to spread some festive cheer and raise money for Katharine House Hospice.

Travelling in a convoy adorned with fairy lights, the 26 tractors travelled 15 miles through South Newington, Bloxham, Milton, Adderbury, Deddington and Hempton.

Festive tractor

The Christmas Tractor Run was organised by local agricultural contractors RC Baker Ltd.

Commercial manager Jennie Steenkamp said: “We had such a fantastic response from local farmers, tractor enthusiasts and friends who really got behind our event. The effort that was made to decorate the tractors was wonderful and the support from the local communities in the villages who waited in the cold to see the convoy pass was brilliant.”

The event has raised nearly £2,000, and people can still donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ChristmasTractorRun