Controversial nursery plan for Chipping Norton football clubhouse withdrawn

People power has proved its worth as a controversial plan to turn a new football clubhouse in Chipping Norton into a nursery was withdrawn today (Thursday, October 19).

Nearly 200 people lodged objections to the application to change the use of the Walterbush Road clubhouse with concerns Chipping Norton Town Football Club would be forced out of the town.

But a letter was posted on West Oxfordshire District Council’s website this morning saying Banana Moon Nurseries’ application has been withdrawn.

A statement from the football club said: “The football club is delighted that the planning application has been withdrawn.

“With our desire to return to Walterbush Road the support from across the community has been fantastic to see.

“We are receiving additional advice and are looking to develop a definitive strategy to push ahead with our long overdue homecoming.”

The football club said before the application was removed that it would be a ‘travesty’ for it to be accepted as the clubhouse is supposed to be for them to return to Walterbush Road.

The Magpies have not played there for more than two seasons as houses were built on the old clubhouse – but a promise was made to keep football at the ground after the development was finished.

Banana Moon has been approached for comment.

