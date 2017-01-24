Construction of village’s new homes starts

Work has started on 85 new homes in Deddington.

David Wilson Homes Mercia is developing the Deddington Grange site, on The Leyes. The development will create 170 new jobs.

A selection of three, four and five bedroom homes will be built with open space and a children’s play area.

Valerie Martin, sales manager for David Wilson Homes, said: “We’re very excited to be starting work at Deddington Grange, the development will begin to take shape over the following months and we are delighted to be adding high quality homes to this part of Oxfordshire.”