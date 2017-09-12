Community bus service celebrates its first birthday

A community transport operator which was set up in response to cuts to bus services in the county is marking its first anniversary.

Our Bus Bartons is run by volunteers from Middle Barton who set up the bus service following the withdrawal of subsidies for lesser used bus routes by Oxon County Council.

In its first year, Our Bus Bartons has made more than 5,000 timetabled passenger journeys.

The service operates from Middle Barton and serves surrounding villages, providing transport to local transport hubs, health centres and shopping outlets.

The service has also added routes, bought a second vehicle, agreed its first sponsorship deal with Deddington Farmers’ Market and made a small surplus.

A birthday party is being held at Middle Barton Sports and Social Club on September 24, from 12.30pm to 2pm. Anyone interested in getting involved including anyone who would like to become a volunteer driver can come along.

Passenger representative Sheila Tumman said: “OurBus Bartons is a lifeline for us villagers. It gets people to work, to the doctors or to the shops. A lot of us would have had no choice but to move home without it. Everyone knows the bus and the drivers and wave and smile when they see it.”

Visit www.ourbusbartons.org.uk.