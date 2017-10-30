Come Dine With Me wants Banbury cooks

The popular reality show where people host a dinner party for four complete strangers is returning to Oxfordshire and is looking for contestants.

The Channel 4 show canvassed Banbury back in 2012 providing five Banbury residents with their 15 minutes of fame.

They are now looking for Banburyshire residents for an upcoming series which will be filmed from February 5 to February 9, 2018.

There are only two criteria governing applicants; you must be at least 18-years-old and do not work or have training as a professional chef.

Winners of the show receive £1,000.

To apply email cdwm@shiver.tv with your name, age, contact details and postcode.