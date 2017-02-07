Club’s fundraiser in memory of ‘Raffle Man’

Fans and players at Banbury United Football Club came together last Saturday to remember Charlie Connor, the club’s keen supporter and ‘Raffle Man’, who passed away from a brain tumour in December 2015, at the age of 66.

Charlie’s daughter-in-law Claire Connor organised the event, which raised £552 for Brain Tumour Research, with the help of 47 raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

Claire Connor and her sister, Abigail Gough

Claire, aged 27, said: “Without the donations from local Banbury businesses, the day couldn’t have happened.

“I was truly touched by the generosity of everyone involved.

“Family, friends and I came together on World Cancer Day and Banbury United’s Former Players Day, to unite and remember our loved one, and we were joined by many at Banbury United who remembered their Raffle Man, Charlie.”

Claire’s next fundraising event for Brain Tumour Research is to run the 2017 London Marathon.

Claire Connor and her stepfather, Darran Gough

And she hopes to raise as much local awareness as possible about the disease.

Claire said:“It isn’t until you’ve witnessed how savage a brain tumour can be, that you realise just how much has to be done to raise awareness for such a vital cause.

“It took less than a month from Charlie’s diagnosis to him losing his fight. What he and our family went through was just unthinkable.

“Twenty per cent of all cancer spreads to the brain.

“Whilst there is no cure, Brain Tumour Research are making waves in research and treatment, and I hope that my raising awareness and fundraising helps in any way it can.”

The London Marathon takes place on April 23.

To help Claire reach her £3,000 fundraising target, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Claire-Connor-marathon