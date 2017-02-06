Church stamp appeal reaches milestone

Used stamps in aid of a charity appeal being run by a church in Banbury has reached a tally of 170,000.

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, on Chatsworth Drive, has been collecting the stamps to give to charities.

People have been dropping off the stamps to The Artery, on Parsons Street, where they are collected by church members who cut off the excess paper from around the stamps, separate them into UK or overseas and count them into batches of 500.

Barry Whitehead, owner of The Artery said: “It’s great to see that, as word spreads, we are collecting stamps and more and more are being dropped off here at the shop.

“The local community seems to be really behind this project, as it’s recycling at its basic level. Helping good causes from something that would normally be thrown away is a good way of supporting charities, even if money is tight. Please consider making a donation of old stamps.”

Des Waddington, project coordinator for the church said: “It is wonderful the used stamp appeal in Banbury has gained further momentum and we have now had 170,000 stamps donated from this area.

“Such a simple act of kindness can have a great impact on the lives of those the charities are helping.”

He added: “I would like to say a big thank you to all the individuals, schools and businesses in the Banbury area who have contributed to this really worthwhile project and we look forward to hitting 200,000 stamps very soon.”