Christians show solidarity with Muslims in Banbury mosque visit

A group of Christians from Banbury forged friendships and learned more about Muslim culture in a visit to the mosque in Grimsbury.

Canon Richard Cook, a retired Church of England vicar, gathered the group to show solidarity with their Muslim neighbours after the recent terrorist attacks.

The collection of Roman Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Moravian and Salvation Army Christians observed afternoon prayers in the Merton Street mosque and were given an introduction to Islam by Anser Hussain on September 9.

Richard said: “Our hope is that we can continue to develop good relationships with our Muslim friends, and look forward to inviting Muslims to visit some local churches.”