Chippy marathon runner wants to inspire daughter

A woman from Chipping Norton who has chosen to run the London Marathon has said she wants to set an example to her daughter.

Emma Walker, 34, of Parkers Circus, will be taking on Sunday’s run in aid of Silver Star Society.

Mrs Walker said she chose the society because it had been a lifeline for her when she gave birth to her daughter, Megan, now aged six, at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Silver Star has a special care unit at the hospital for pregnant mothers who are at high risk.

Speaking to the Banbury Guardian, Mrs Walker said she was referred to the unit because of pre-existing health problems and some potential issues had come up during a pregnancy scan.

She said: “The care we got was so good as well as the reassurance of regular visits from consultants and the midwife at a difficult time.”

She added she stayed in the unit for a few days following the birth.

Mrs Walker, who has been running for three years, has completed the Great North Run and the Oxford Half Marathon.

She has also been doing the BUPA training programme, running three times a week for up to an hour with a longer run on the weekends.

She said: “I am not a natural runner at all but I like running for a number of reasons. I want to show my daughter you don’t have to be good at something to have a go at it. She can see I am not the best or likely to come in the top half, but you still give it a go.

“Running is such an easy thing to do – you put on a pair of trainers and off you go. You can fit it in your daily life. And although trainers aren’t cheap, they are cheaper than a gym membership.”

Mrs Walker will be running alongside a friend, Sonja Santon, also from Chipping Norton, who is running for the NSPCC.

She said her husband, Mark, and her daughter will be coming along to show their support on the day.

To sponsor Mrs Walker, visit her fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/silverstarsociety.

She is aiming to raise around £10,000 and has already raised a little over £8,000.

The Silver Star unit provides care to 500 mothers and their babies every year. Pregnancy difficulties include repeated miscarriages, pre-eclampsia, and mothers with high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney or heart problems.