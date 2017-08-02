Chipping Norton racer revives 1984 Ford Capri at Silverstone Classic

A Chipping Norton racer and car restorer helped bring a 1984 Ford Capri back to its former glory at a classic car rally at Silverstone over the weekend.

Fergus Walkinshaw and his six-mechanic team was tasked with reviving the vintage car only using parts from eBay live at Silverstone Classic.

The 1984 Ford Capri back to its former glory at the Silverstone Classic. Photo: eBay NNL-170208-113631001

The team worked around the clock from Friday to Sunday before unveiling it during Wheeler Dealer’s presenter Mike Brewer’s event. The Capri will be sold on eBay with all proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK.

Fergus, who founded FW Motorsport, said: “It took some real specialist knowledge to bring this Capri back to its former glory in less than three days, but the team is really proud of the end result.

“You never know what you’re going to find when you take a 33-year-old car to pieces, but we did our homework and sourced all of the parts and accessories we thought we might need from eBay in the run up to the Silverstone Classic.

“We’ll be keeping a close eye on the eBay auction and hope the winning bidder raises a lot of money for Prostate Cancer UK.”

Fergus Walkinshaw, from Chipping Norton, working on the Ford Capri. Photo: eBay NNL-170208-113454001

While completely original with no aftermarket modifications and just one owner from new, the Carpi’s 85,000 miles on the clock – and barely any time on the road in the last decade – meant it needed a complete overhaul.

The mechanics had an extensive to-do list and got down to the task in hand with determination at eBay’s RESTORATION LIVE.

Day one was all about stripping, cleaning and painting. The front and rear suspension came out along with the interior, brakes and rear axle.

On day two, there was no rest with a full 14 hours of work on the car including re-fitting interiors after a deep clean, re-conditioning brakes, drivetrain and suspension before the final day which was all about the bodywork.

The restoration team with Wheeler Dealers host Mike Brewer. Photo: eBay NNL-170208-113505001

The team had to remove rust and dents and then do a complete polish before Fergus carefully placed the iconic orange stripe on the Capri.

The challenge facing Fergus and his team was a completely different one faced by the team last year, when they renovated an iconic first-generation Range Rover to its original condition – a breakneck restoration described as “a miracle” by Mike Brewer when it roared onto the eBay stage.

This year, Fergus’ team of five mechanics also included a mechanic from Mission Motorsport, a charity which aids the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected by military operations by providing opportunities through motorsport.

EBay director of trading Murray Lambell said: “Fergus and the guys did eBay RESTORATION LIVE proud and showed the Silverstone Classic crowds what a team at the very top of their game can achieve when the pressure is on.

“Less than three days ago, this automotive icon of the ‘80s was in a sorry state. Now it looks better than new.

To bid on the Capri, which has four days left on the auction and a starting price of £9,000, visit ebay.co.uk/restolive.