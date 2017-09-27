Chipping Norton dancing queens raise £1,500 for disabled girl’s physio

Another £1,500 to help a five-year-old girl with cerebral palsy was raised at a 60s and 70s disco in Chipping Norton on Saturday night (September 23).

Alex Hutt’s family are hoping to raise £70,000 for her life-changing treatment and the successful night at the Crown and Cushion Hotel will go towards her physiotherapy.

Alex Hutt, five, dances at her first disco with organiser Sue Bartholomew (centre), which was arranged to raise money for her physiotherapy as she has cerebral palsy

It was Alex’s first ever disco and as her treatment is improving her mobility day-by-day, she was able to enjoy a boogie, which her mother Fiona Hutt said she loved.

“It was great as everyone got into the spirit of it all and people had a great time I hope,” she said.

“I think Alex was a bit overawed by it all but she got up and had a dance and stayed for about an hour.

“It’s good for people to see her and see how well she’s doing, she’s starting to walk independently a few steps at home now as well.”

Rocking the 60s look for the charity disco for Alex Hutt NNL-170927-102931001

The total came both from ticket sales and a raffle, with the winner giving half of the prize back for the appeal, plus the venue was donated free of charge.

Organiser Sue Bartholomew raised a similar amount with a bingo night in June and was helped by Richard Waller with the disco.

“Sue’s done an amazing job for Alex and it means we can pay for three months of physiotherapy for her,” Fiona said.

To find out more about Alex’s cause and to donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Alex-Hutt.

