Chipping Norton celebrity auction raises thousands

An auction to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and Oxford Cancer Research Centre Cyclotron Appeal has generated thousands of pounds for the cause.

The event was hosted by TV celebrity Charlie Luxton at the Crown and Cushion Hotel in Chipping Norton on December 4 and raised a total of £3,800.

Joe Johnson who was the highest bidder for his height in beer NNL-161212-163020001

Donors, including Linda at the Crown and Cushion, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Halfords, Pizza Hut and Costa in Banbury and the Co-op and Aldi in Chipping Norton, supplied organisers with numerous gifts that had the guests bidding.

One of the most anticipated lots of the evening was ‘Your Height in Beer’ donated by Hook Norton Brewery.

The highest bidder was Joe Johnson, a managing director at Chipping Norton Builders who picked up his prize on Monday from the brewery.

Joe said: “We had such fun on the evening, we bought my height in Hooky Beer, a photo shoot for my dog and a holiday in Wales.

“We are looking forward to the next one”

The next fund-raising event for the Cyclotron Appeal will be Gill Begnor’s Cycling for the Cyclotron; a 545-mile route between the five major Cancer Research Centres in the UK.

If you would like to donate, you can do so on www.JustGiving.com/CyclingForTheCyclotron.