Chipping Norton boy, 7, raises over £1,000 with haircut for cancer charity

A seven-year-old boy from Chipping Norton raised more than £1,000 by growing his hair and having it cut off to be used as a wig for children with cancer.

Alfie Acock endured two years of people thinking he was a girl as he grew his hair to his shoulders before it was chopped off at Over The Top barbers on October 3.

Alfie before his hair was chopped off at Over The Top barbers in Chipping Norton. Photo by Jane Acock NNL-171013-131252001

The St Mary’s Primary School pupil was inspired to raise money and donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust after seeing a documentary about leukaemia.

His mother Jane Acock said she was very proud of him having raised so much money.

Donations have been made from businesses across the town for Alfie’s appeal.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alfies-hair.