Chipping Norton bingo night gives Alex a helping hand

Around £1,500 to help a five-year-old girl with cerebral palsy walk unaided was raised at a charity bingo night in Chipping Norton on Friday (June 9).

The money from the successful night at Chipping Norton Town Hall will go towards Alex Hutt’s family’s appeal to raise £70,000 for her life-changing treatment.

A charity bingo night in Chipping Norton raised around �1,500 for a five-year-old girl with cerebral palsy NNL-170613-091435001

Alex’s parents Fiona and Calvin, who live in Shipton-under-Wychwood, were at the bingo night and said the money will really help their daughter.

“Without nights like this, we would really struggle to fund her treatment so we need this sort of funding as it is not paid for by the NHS,” Calvin said.

The night, enjoyed by dozens who had the chance to win prizes ranging from afternoon teas, massages, tickets to the zoo and more, was organised by Sue Bartholomew and Dawn Hunt.

“We’re so thankful to everyone who has helped us raise a record total with our fifth annual bingo night, which will help such a special little girl,” Sue said.

The town hall was packed for the bingo night NNL-170613-091312001

To find out more about Alex’s cause and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alex-Hutt.