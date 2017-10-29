Children Singing for Children event to return next month

One of Banbury’s most popular pre-festive events will return next month for four memorable evenings.

Banbury Rotary Club’s Children Singing for Children concerts will, once again, be held at St Mary’s Church over four consecutive days from Monday, November 6 until Friday, November 9 from 7pm.

Now in their 16th year the 90-minute concerts feature choirs from 26 Banbury area primary schools performing two songs of their choice before a three song grand finale by an ensemble choir.

In all around 650 children will participate, giving them a chance to perform in public, work with professional musicians and raise money for three worthwhile causes.

Rotarian Jonathan Meredith, who organises the event, said: “The concerts continue to be a win-win event; children, teachers, parents, friends and volunteers at St Mary’s and Rotarians all enjoy them and the children receiving support from the three charities benefit hugely from us all having an enjoyable evening with audience members paying just £5 each for the pleasure.

“We in Rotary are enormously grateful to everyone involved for making this such a successful annual event in the Banbury calendar.”

Tickets can be bought from participating schools or Henry’s Menswear on Banbury High Street.