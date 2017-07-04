Cherwell’s Activity Hubs introduce online booking

Parents can benefit from the speed and convenience of online booking when reserving their kids’ places on Cherwell District Council’s summer activity hubs.

The online booking facility is now operational and will enable people to book places 24 hours a day, and on the smartphone app.

George Reynolds, Cherwell’s deputy leader, said: “The activity hubs are a fantastic way for kids to stay happy and healthy during the summer holidays and they are also a very attractive option for parents who may be out at work while their children are off school.

“For lots of us online booking is more convenient than making a phone call, with the ability to use a smartphone app and make reservations at weekends, day or night.

“We hope this new system fits in well with parents’ busy modern lives, and are expecting another high attendance after a sell-out programme last summer.”

The activity hubs, which begin on July 24, combine sports, arts, crafts and games to engage children throughout the summer holidays and take place at North Oxfordshire Academy in Banbury and the Warriner School, Bloxham.

Full day sessions, from 8.45am to 5pm, cost £18.95 while the shorter session, 8.45am to 3pm, costs £14.95. Places are limited and must be booked in advance on a first-come-first-served basis.

The activities are open to girls and boys aged five to 15 years old and are split into two age groups, five to seven-year-olds and over-eights.

To book visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/holidayactivities.