Cherwell police chief welcomes funds to tackle dangerous parking

A police chief for Cherwell welcomed the council’s decision to give the force £30,000-a-year to clamp down on dangerous parking.

Cherwell District Council agreed to give Thames Valley Police enough money to allow officers to patrol the streets for illegal or irresponsible parking on Monday (September 4).

Cherwell and West Oxfordshire local police area commander Superintendent Mark Johns said the move ‘will have an immediate impact’.

“Parking enforcement continues to be the responsibility of police in Cherwell and we welcome the decision by the council to set aside funding for additional resources to tackle this,” he said.

“The council has taken on board concerns from local residents around illegal parking and its decision will have an immediate impact on the problem in the district.

“This additional funding will allow the police to have dedicated time, on top of our current resources, to prioritise illegal and inconsiderate parking, and promote good driver behaviour.

“This is in addition to our normal neighbourhood policing activity across the Cherwell area.

“When breaches of parking restrictions occur, such as parking on double yellow lines, when vehicles are parked dangerously or causing an unnecessary obstruction, this will be investigated.”

A proposal to fund the equivalent of a police community support officer was unanimously supported by the council’s executive and the opposition Labour group.

The scheme was devised after years of complaints about a lack of enforcement with police deeming improper parking a low priority.

Councillors approve plan to tackle illegal parking across Cherwell