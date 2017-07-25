Cherwell District Council approve motion to honour the brave

A move to ensure the fallen of the First World War and other conflicts are forever remembered in and around Banbury was unveiled last week.

Cherwell District Council unanimously passed a motion that would encourage new roads on housing developments to be named after the fallen heroes of wars.

Cllr Kieron Mallon lays a wreath at the Cenotaph in People's Park Picture by Lucy Ford NNL-170719-103858001

Cllr Kieron Mallon put forward the motion at a full CDC meeting on Monday, July 17.

He said: “As we head towards the centenary of the end of the First World War I ask this council to help parishes to commemorate those who did not return and the families they left behind.

“We have a period of unprecedented housing growth and names will have to be found for hundreds of new streets.

“I hope we can offer those towns and villages the option of naming new streets after the fallen of the First World War and indeed other conflicts this country has been involved in since.”

Cllr Mallon is formerly an Irish Guard and current president of Banbury British Legion.

The motion said: ‘This council recognises those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Great War of 1914-1918 and conflicts since then from North Oxfordshire and wishes to honour those who gave their lives and commemorate the local families they left behind.

‘To this end, we as the principal planning authority, let it be known that if towns and villages within the Cherwell District wish to honour those who died and are recorded or are on the local War Memorials by naming roads and streets in new developments after the fallen from within the parish we will look favourably on the request.’

It concluded by stating: ‘Cherwell will work with those towns and parishes to research and where possible accommodate such a request in any new developments that the towns and villages may have within the parish boundaries in the coming years.’

The motion was seconded by Cllr Dan Sames and was passed unanimously.