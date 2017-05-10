Cherwell Business winners shine at awards gala

The sixth annual Cherwell Business Awards Gala Dinner was held last Friday, celebrating the hard work, success and entrepreneurship of business people in the district.

Over 200 business people attended the gala held this year at Heythrop Park near Oxford. Hosted by Kirsty Leahy from Banbury Sound, the evening was opened by main sponsor Cherwell District Council.

In all there were 11 awards categories represented by 30 finalists with Banburyshire-based charities and businesses well represented.

Bringing home the winners medals for Banbury were Shared Beauty Secrets, a beauty company formed in 2009 and famous for its Lave Shell massage technology, which won the Small Business Award, sponsored by Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The Established Business Award, sponsored by Spratt Endicott Solicitors, went to Banbury’s John Nicholls while the Employer of the Year Award, sponsored by NatWest went to Hawkins Group of Companies Ltd.

Last, but by no means least, came the Cherwell Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Banbury’s Norbar. The winners were Edd Frost and Daughters, the Banbury-based funeral directors.

Mr Frost said: “I’m just totally shocked. We were there as finalists in the Small Business Award and we got runners up which was brilliant. Then at the end of the night they gve away the big award and there were companies like Nichols, multi-million pound companies and we won. It’s amazing really.”

In addition to the formalities guests enjoyed a drinks reception, three-course dinner and a disco .

Sponsors and supporters generously donated prizes for a raffle, raising more than £1,500, with all the proceeds going to the winner of the Charity and Community Award, The Hummingbird Centre in Bicester.

Cllr Lynn Pratt, Cherwell’s lead member for estates and the economy, said: “Cherwell District Council is extremely proud to have been headline sponsor for these important awards.

“They are a fantastic way of celebrating the innovation, commitment and talent that makes north Oxfordshire’s such a thriving and dynamic economy and encouraging more of it.

“The awards ceremony was a great evening of networking and will have helped forge new links throughout the business community, which we hope will fuel further innovation and entrepreneurial endeavour over the coming years.”