Charity walk raises cash for dog charity

More than £3,500 was raised for Medical Detection Dogs through a charity walk in Banbury held on Sunday.

The 10-mile circular walk saw more than 30 people turn up. The Big Walk was organised by Cambridge Weight Plan (CWP) consultants.

More than 30 walkers completed a 10-mile circular walk to raise money for Medical Detection Dogs in honour of Josh, six, who has a rare medical condition. NNL-170516-144247001

Banbury-based CWP consultant, Gemma Cottingham, said: “We were overwhelmed by the support we received today. We walked over 30,000 steps burning over 3,000 calories each and everyone from the ages of five to 70 made it across the finish line.”

Those who couldn’t attend took part in a challenge where Mrs Cottingham would match every pound of weight lost in the past four weeks with a pound in cash, raising £200.

The walk was set up in honour of six-year-old Josh, the son of consultant Paula Atkins. Josh was born with a life-threatening rare medical condition which causes him to have unexplained seizures that can strike at any time, and the deletion of chromosome six. He has a bio-detection dog named after his favourite Paw Patrol character, Rocky, who can sniff out when he is about to have an epileptic seizure or hypoglycaemic attack.

Mrs Atkins, 34, lives in Brackley with husband, Darren, 36. They have two other two sons, Charlie, eight, and Ollie, one.