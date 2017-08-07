Have your say

The Lions Club of Banbury is holding its annual charity horse ride at Broughton Castle on September 3.

Gates open at 8.30am with first riders starting at 10am.

The ride covers 10 miles of Oxfordshire countryside, starting and ending at Broughton Castle, and includes free entry to the Swalcliffe Park Equestrian Centre cross country jumps.

A short route is also available, although this does not go as far as Swalcliffe.

Tickets on the day are adults £20, children £12, family £36 (one adult and two children) and in advance are adults £15, children £9, family £27.

See banburylions.co.uk.