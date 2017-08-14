Charity football match raises cash for children’s hospital

Adderbury Park FC went head to head with Oxford City Nomads at a charity football match which raised £1,000 for the Oxford Children’s Hospital.
The charity is Oxfordshire Football Association’s first official charity of the year and the match was a pre-season county cup tie to be crowned champions of the newly reinstated Oxfordshire FA Benevolent Cup. Steph Clark from Oxfordshire FA, said: “To be able to start the partnership so successfully has been wonderful and we hope throughout the season to be able to raise more much-needed funds for the hospital. A big thank you to everyone involved in this event and to those who turned out on the night.”
