Charity football match raises cash for children’s hospital

A charity football match between Adderbury Park FC and Oxford City Nomads raised ?1,000 for the Oxford Children's Hospital. (L-R) Joseph Baker - Oxford Children's Hospital, Luke Jones - Adderbury Park FC Captain, Josh Gibbens - Oxford City Nomads Captain and Alan Spence, OFA Director NNL-170814-095508001
Adderbury Park FC went head to head with Oxford City Nomads at a charity football match which raised £1,000 for the Oxford Children’s Hospital.

The charity is Oxfordshire Football Association’s first official charity of the year and the match was a pre-season county cup tie to be crowned champions of the newly reinstated Oxfordshire FA Benevolent Cup. Steph Clark from Oxfordshire FA, said: “To be able to start the partnership so successfully has been wonderful and we hope throughout the season to be able to raise more much-needed funds for the hospital. A big thank you to everyone involved in this event and to those who turned out on the night.”

A charity football match between Adderbury Park FC and Oxford City Nomads raised �1,000 for the Oxford Children's Hospital. NNL-170814-095521001

