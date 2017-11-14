Charitable causes in Banbury invited to bid for grants

Thousands of pounds are up for grabs as Banbury Town Council invites charities and good causes to apply for cash grants.

Up to £40,000 is handed out each year as part of an annual grant scheme that provides financial aid to voluntary and charitable groups that exist to help the people of Banbury.

Charities and community organisations are invited to apply for a share of the total fund before the application deadline of December 15.

Council leader Kieron Mallon said they are looking forward to judging the applications as the local authority does its best to help the people of Banbury.

“This council strives to improve the quality of life for people in Banbury,” he said.

“We work closely with the voluntary sector and these grants are an annual boost to funding for many good causes.

“We are looking forward to receiving requests for financial help towards specific projects, items, or activities.”

All applications are considered by the council, with awards being made to those that fit the grant criteria.

Since the scheme started in 2001, the council has given more than £300,000 to the voluntary sector, with a wide range of different beneficiaries.

Application forms and further information about the criteria can be obtained from the council at Banbury Town Hall, or by downloading an application form from the council’s website: www.banbury.gov.uk.