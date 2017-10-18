Charitable Banbury dancer’s ‘grooveathon’ to beat breast cancer

A Banbury dancer and entrepreneur is hoping his exercise class can raise money for breast cancer research with a ‘grooveathon’ in Bodicote.

Daniel Browne set up Groove Aerobics with the ethos of bringing the community together and charity events like getting involved in Wear It Pink is a big part of that.

The 24-year-old dancer, who performed at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, has arranged a 90-minute ‘grooveathon’ at Banbury Rugby Club on Friday (October 20).

Entry is free but donations are welcome which will go towards Breast Cancer Now’s campaign – entrants are encouraged to wear pink to get involved with the theme.

“I’m trying to encourage the community aspect of the class, that’s what makes people enjoy it as it’s not just a class,” he said.

“But I’m trying to run a class that’s beneficial to your wellbeing and that brings the community together.”

Daniel set up Groove Aerobics while at university and its success has seen him open in Leamington, Oxford and Bicester as well as the regular Banbury class at Banbury Academy on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm.

Daniel wanted to support Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Friday as he has personal links to the disease.

“We were just searching for quite a few charity events but I know quite a few people who have either had it or know a close friend or family members that has had it,” he said.

“Even the lady who is renting the club for us, her daughter was a sufferer of it.

“It seems to be quite prominent at the minute so it made sense to address that issue and raise awareness of it.”

The ‘grooveathon’ starts at 6pm. For more information visit grooveaerobics.com or the Facebook page.