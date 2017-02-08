Charges on way for garden waste bin collections

Householders in West Oxfordshire will have to pay for their garden waste to be collected from April.

Letters are being sent to residents encouraging them to sign up for the new opt-in garden waste collection service.

The subscription-only service starts from the beginning of April and costs £30 per wheelie bin a year for fortnightly collections.

Garden waste collections have been free in West Oxfordshire, but the council says the charge now has to be made due to a loss of external funding. The council is not legally obliged to make garden waste collections and it says many other local authorities already do.

Cllr Carol Reynolds, cabinet member for environment said: “Garden waste collections are popular and householders confirmed in a survey last year that it is a service they greatly value. Without this service, disposing of waste would result in the inconvenience of regular ‘tip visits’ for many people. We believe that £30 a year represents good value for money and residents can be assured that all their garden waste will continue to be composted and put to good use.”

“Householders with smaller gardens may want to share a bin with a neighbour, this is fine, and some are already doing this through the free service. Another alternative way of dealing with garden waste is by home composting; for those interested there are details of discounted composters on the council website – www.westoxon.gov.uk.”

From April, garden waste collections will be carried out by Ubico, the council’s new waste contractor. However, Ubico will not take over all of the council’s other waste collection services until October 2017.