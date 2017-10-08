Championships pile up for Banbury bodybuilder

A Banbury bodybuilder’s meteoric rise through the ranks continued with another podium finish and another invitation to the championship finale.

Kate Warner, 30, has already qualified for the Pure Elite World Championships in Margate on October 28 after winning the tattoo muscle category at her first attempt.

Now, after competing in the UK Ultimate Physique competition in Milton Keynes last month and placing third, Kate has a second final to prepare for, taking place a day after her Pure Elite Championship.

Kate said: “I went for a category that I don’t usually go for and the two girls ahead of me were literally just bigger than me.”

Kate is using the experience as motivation to train harder with her main focus on the Pure Elite Championship.

Kate said: “I’m using the next few weeks to build and get big. I had to cut three weeks out last time because I was worried I was too big but I actually put myself in a bit smaller, so it’s a learning curve. So this time I’m going to cut for a week and a half.”

Kate will return to Margate for the Pure Elite finals and will face off against a formidable foe.

Kate said: “I’m going against a lady called Claire and she won in 2015, so she is the one to beat, she looks really good at the moment.”