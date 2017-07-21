Champion of Banbury sports releases memoir

A former Banbury Harriers athletics coach has used a near-death experience as the springboard for his new book.

Mike Hughes suffered a life-changing accident 17 years ago and has used it as the inspirational opening to his first book entitled ‘Thanks for the Memories - A life in sport’.

The 262-page tome charts 68 years of Mike’s life from his fist memories of his passion for sport, the various local sporting heroes he has coached and befriended to world-renowned sporting legends he has met through his many roles as coach, broadcaster, journalist and fan.

Mike said: “I’d had this idea that I wanted to write a book, this was before my accident.

“I thought now how do I start it, that’s important, the first chapter of a book.

“So I thought I’d bring my accident into it. It all starts with the accident. You’ve got to open with an explosive chapter, what more explosive can you have than that?”

The book covers not just athletics, a sport Mike is still involved in as an adviser with Banbury Harriers, but covers all manner of four-wheeled, four-legged and two-legged pursuits.

It is also interspersed with numerous photographs and an intro by Emmerdale actor Franny Jones.

It has taken roughly eight months to write and a lifetime to amass but Mike is donating all profits to the Katharine House Hospice in Adderbury, a charity close to his heart.

Mike said: “My son-in-law’s mother died there. And Geoff Robinson, we coached together at Banbury Harriers, Geoff died in there and various other people.”

Mike will sign copies at the High Street KHH Furniture shop, Sat, July 22, 11am -1pm.

The book is also available at all Katharine House charity shops and at their stalls during various events throughout the summer including August’s Fairport Convention Cropredy Festival.