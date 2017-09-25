Chacombe receives huge cash boost

The Betty Cameron Playing Field Trust (BCPFT) in Chacombe have received a large cash boost enabling them to improve the children’s playground and equipment.

The group have received £20,000 The London Marathon Charitable Trust who have been awarding funding to worthy projects across the UK since 1981.

The money will allow the BCPFT to install a multiplay unit for younger children.

It will also enable the trust to construct an 50 metre long agility trail that will feature a Burma bridge, balance beams, swinging steps a traverse net and a tyre challenge.

Work on the playing field will start in October and should take no more than a week to complete.

Once fully functional will provide the village’s children and children from the primary school a safe, stimulating and challenging area to meet and play.

The playing field was left to the village by former resident Betty Cameron in 1972. Since then a committee of volunteers has managed and ran the recreational space.