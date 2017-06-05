Chacombe bus service to run on hourly basis following village feedback

The operators of a bus service which was to cease passing through a village have confirmed the service will continue on an hourly basis for at least six months.

The 500 Brackley to Banbury bus service was due to stop passing through Chacombe on June 25, but after hearing residents’ feedback, operators Stagecoach reconsidered.

The new timetable, which takes effect from June 25, provides an hourly service through Chacombe from Monday to Saturday and an early morning service arriving in Chacombe for 6.56am to support the local care home’s staff shift patterns.

Martin Sutton, Stagecoach in Oxfordshire’s managing director, said: “When we made the original amends to the 500 service we were trying our best to improve the route for people who lived in the area. We always strive to put our passengers first therefore welcomed the feedback we received. Listening to everyone’s views the main areas we needed to solve was a route through Chacombe village and ensuring Chacombe Park’s Care Home staff, patients and relatives had the bus service they needed.

“Our team has been working hard to review and make amends to the original route and timetable to ensure we can meet as many requirements as possible. We really do hope the residents of Chacombe will be happy with our revised proposal.”

Northants County Council is looking at alternative solutions linking Pavillons Way residents to Brackley.

