Celebrity chef to head line-up for Banbury Food Fair

Get the date in your diary – August 20 will see one of the best double acts around draw the crowds to Banbury town centre.

The combination of the Food Fair, and the Flower and Produce Show, is one of the highlights of the Banbury calendar and is set to impress once more.

TV chef Rosemary Shrager – who became a national favourite when she took part in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here in 2012 – will be the big-name guest chef at the Food Fair.

Rosemary is best known for appearing on TV cookery programmes such as Ladette to Lady, Rosemary Shrager’s School for Cooks, This Morning, and The Alan Titchmarsh Show.

Her latest programmes include The Real Marigold Hotel and The Real Marigold on Tour. She will be joined at the Food Fair by fellow TV experts Andrew Scott, Nick Bennett and Saira Hamilton.

Andrew achieved a life-long dream in 2016 by taking part in the Great British Menu. He represented the Central Region and won many fans.

Nick reached the finals of BBC2’s MasterChef The Professionals in 2015, impressing the judges on his way to the final three.

Saira is a chef, food presenter and author best known as a MasterChef finalist in 2013. She won high praise for her Bengali-inspired food.

The Food Fair fills the town’s Market Place with more than 100 stalls selling delicacies and specialities from around the world.

Food and drink from countries far and wide is available to sample and buy – and, in addition, there will be cookery demonstrations by the celebrity chefs.

The event, organised by Banbury Town Council, is free admission, and will run from 10.30am until 4.30pm on Sunday, August 20.

Chairman of the town council’s general services committee, Cllr Colin Clarke, said: “The Food Fair is one of Banbury’s most popular events and attracts thousands of people.

“Last year’s Food Fair attracted around 12,000 visitors. It celebrates everything good about food and drink.”

The Flower and Produce Show gives residents a chance to demonstrate their creative skills.

With seven categories and 99 classes, the show gives people the chance to win prizes for home grown fruit, vegetables and flowers plus preserves such as jams and chutneys.

There are also opportunities for cake makers, floral art designers, craft workers and photographers. A special class for children is included.

Entrants can show up to ten exhibits and entry is free, with the organisers urging epople to plan ahead to ensure they are ready to show their entries at their best.

The show is sponsored by former town mayor and well-known businesswoman Rosemarie Higham.

She said: “I’m delighted to be involved again and I’m looking forward to judging the children’s section.

“The show continues to be a great success and I am proud to be part of it.”

The seven categories are fruit and vegetables, cakes and preserves, cut flowers and potted plants, floral art, children’s variety, crafts, and photography. The show will open after the judging has taken place.

Full details of the categories, the classes in each category and the rules are available from Banbury Town Council.