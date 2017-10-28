Caulcott chef nominated for parliamentary award by MP

Chef Jerome Prigent has been nominated by Bicester MP Victoria Prentis for the 2017/18 Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year award.

The chef works at the Horse and Groom in Caulcott.

Jerome, who was honoured to perform cookery demonstrations at the Blenheim Horse Trials in 2014 and 2015, will be judged by an expert panel to decide whether he goes through to the final stages where the chefs will display their cooking skills. The award, sponsored by Nestlé Professional and run by the British Beer & Pub Association and All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, will be presented in February at the House of Commons. The Horse and Groom has already been awarded CAMRA’s 2016 Pub of the Year, North Oxfordshire. Jerome said: “It is a great privilege to have been nominated by our MP. We are delighted to be able to showcase our food and our little countryside pub.”