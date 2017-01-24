Cats Protection joins forces with vets on cat neutering scheme

Nine veterinary practices in and around Banbury have joined forces with Cherwell Cats Protection to offer a £5 neutering scheme in February.

Cat owners can have their pets spayed or snipped at participating veterinary clinics with the remainder of the costs being covered by Cats Protection.

This £5 offer covers one routine neutering procedure for a healthy kitten or cat and any additional costs during or after surgery are to be covered by the cat owners.

Surgeries taking part include Hawthorne Lodge Vets, Vets4Pets and West Bar Vets, in Banbury, and Croft Vets in Brackley.

In Bicester, participating vets are Bicester Vets, Hart Vets, and Vets4Pets.

Pet owners must live in postcodes OX5, OX15, OX16, OX17, OX25, OX26, OX27 or NN13 to be eligible.

Last year’s campaign saw the neutering of 137 cats and kittens.

Cats Protection recommends that cats are neutered at around four months of age or younger.

Once done, the benefits of neutering include preventing some cancers, helping to stop the spread of FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), as well as reducing spraying, fighting and straying.

To participate in this February offer, contact Julie on 07595 207059.

For more information about Cherwell Cats Protection, visit www.cherwell.cats.org.uk/cherwell.