Catholic school keeps its good Ofsted rating

Students at Blessed George Napier Catholic School are celebrating after the school received a good rating in its Ofsted report.

The inspection, carried out in June, saw the school retain its rating and receive an outstanding rating under personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Positives pointed out by inspectors include the school’s caring and nurturing environment; its exemplary contribution to pupils’ personal, spiritual, moral, social and cultural development; particularly strong teaching in science, art, modern foreign languages and religious education; and exceptional conduct from pupils.

Places where the school could make improvements include increasing consistency in the rates at which current pupils make progress, especially those who are disadvantaged.

Principal, Fraser Long, said: “This is a testament to the hard work of staff, pupils and parents.

“We are a wonderful community and it is quite clear from our report that we strive to do the very best for every child in our care.

“We are also thrilled BGN has been awarded ‘teaching school’ status, meaning we will be able to support other schools by sharing good practice. This is a tremendous achievement for BGN.”