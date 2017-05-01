Care home chef raises thousands for charity

A chef showed he’s not only cooking in the kitchen but on the roads after completing the London Marathon in four hours and 10 minutes.

Mark Roberts, head chef at Chacombe Park Care Home, ran his first ever marathon to raise more than £4,000 for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which helps adults living with a disability.

Every pound raised by Mr Roberts will be matched by Barchester, the care provider that runs Chacombe Park Care Home, making a total of £8,000.

Mr Roberts, who was lucky enough to shake Prince William’s hand at the marathon said he kept up a great pace throughout but his legs did give way at mile 22.

He said: ”Thank you so much to everyone who supported me and donated to this great charity.

“A big thanks to Princebuild Ltd too, who donated very generously and helped me organise a charity football match at Chacombe Park to raise even more money.

“The marathon was incredible from start to finish.

“This country gets a lot of stick but you saw the best of it on Sunday – everyone did this country proud.

“The crowd were great, there was music, drumming, dancers.

“People were giving out sweets and food – you could have had a three-course meal on the way round if you wanted! I was really aching on Monday and fell over tying up my shoe-laces the next day.

“When I finished I said to myself ‘never again’ but now I have signed up to do the Birmingham Marathon in October.”

The marathon took place on April 23, attracting 40,000 runners.