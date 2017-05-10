Care for a cuppa in aid of hospice?

The Care for a Cuppa campaign takes place this month, with people hosting coffee mornings, tea parties, and cocktail evenings to raise money for Katharine House Hospice.

Rita Jordan, pictured, holds a coffee morning each year, as a chance to get friends and family together to remember her husband, Terry, who died at the hospice in 2012.

Rita and Terry were supporters of Katharine House Hospice before it was even built.

Terry was present when the first sod of the building was cut and supported fundraising and community activities in Banbury until he died.

Rita and Terry talked openly about when the ‘time came’, they might need the hospice and its services themselves.

When Terry went to Katharine House, Rita said: “Terry knew the hospice would be there for him and he never had any fear about going to the hospice. In the hospice he felt safe.

“The support they gave to both of us and all our family was fantastic and we can never repay them.”

Each year since the Care for a Cuppa Campaign started, Rita has held an event in her home for friends, family and neighbours. Rita lays on refreshments and a firm favourite is her homemade coffee cake. She also runs a tombola, with lots of prizes for the children.

To find out more about hosting a Care for a Cuppa event in May, visit www.khh.org.uk/cuppa or call the hospice on 01295 816 484, or email fundraising@khh.org.uk

You also drop in to Katharine House for cake and a cuppa between 2pm and 5pm on Friday May 12, at the annual open day, where artwork by patients will also be on display as part of Oxfordshire Art Weeks.