Car parks to close for repair work to be done

Car parks will be temporarily closed across the district this month as part of a programme of works to repair those operated by Cherwell District Council.

Last year the council approved a schedule of works to update car parks across the district but plans were paused to avoid disruption in the run-up to Christmas and during January’s ‘Free after 3pm’ parking promotion.

Work will now resume on the project in February with CDC advising drivers to be aware that temporary closures will need to be imposed while the improvements are undertaken. Work will include repairs and repainting the lines on parking bays.

Cllr George Reynolds, Cherwell’s deputy leader, said: “As with any project of this nature, there is always an element of disruption as we have to impose closures to allow the improvements to be made. We have tried to minimise that by avoiding peak times of the year but this work needs to be undertaken for the benefit of car park users.

“We do address any issues with car parks as a matter of course, however every couple of years we undertake a routine upgrade which involves a general spruce up of all the sites.

“Where possible, we are scheduling this work for Sundays when the car parks are least busy and when it will have the least impact on permit holders.”

The works will commence on Saturday, February 4 with surface repairs and relining at Chamberlaine Court in Banbury and relining at the front half of Cattle Market in Bicester. The car parks will close at 5pm and re-open by 6pm the following day (Sunday, February 5).

On Sunday, February 5, Calthorpe Street East in Banbury will close at 5pm and re-open by 6pm on Monday, February 6 to allow for surface repairs and relining.

Following this, on Monday, February 6, both Calthorpe Street West long and short stay car parks in Banbury will close at 5pm and re-open by 6pm on February 20 to also allow surface repairs and relining.

Works will also take place at Market Place in Banbury, which will close at 5pm on February 11 until 6pm on February 12 for relining works. All work will be weather dependent.

Details of the closures are at www.cherwell.gov.uk.