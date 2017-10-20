Car bursts into flames on M40 near Banbury

A car burst into flames on the M40 near Banbury in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 15).

Two Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bicester and Banbury fire stations were sent to the car which was alight two miles south of Banbury on the northbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 11 just after 3am.

A car burst into flames on the M40 south of Banbury in the early hours of Sunday, October 15. Photo: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The occupiers of the vehicle were able to get out of the vehicle when it started to develop a fault while driving and get clear before the car was engulfed in flames.

The fire was accidental, most likely caused by a mechanical issue, the fire service said on Facebook.

One lane of the motorway was shut by crews and Highways England traffic officers who assisted the crews and arranged recovery of the vehicle.